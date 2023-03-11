Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $234,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 145.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. 3,619,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,729. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

