Neo Ivy Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 244.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,592,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Clarivate

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

