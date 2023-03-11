Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 856 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $212.00. 1,303,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,633. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 605.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

