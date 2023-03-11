Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $160,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Crown by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. 1,011,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,492. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

