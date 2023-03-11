Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $205,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,287,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,327,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,837 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 558,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,472,000 after acquiring an additional 543,504 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.59. 1,880,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,397. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

