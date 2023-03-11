Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $223.16 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.