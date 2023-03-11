Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,346,086 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.37% of Mosaic worth $239,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Several research firms have commented on MOS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

