Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 5,695 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Eaton worth $212,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $155.25. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.