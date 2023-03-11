Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 201,805 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,805 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $181,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $190.99 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.13 and its 200 day moving average is $234.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

