Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726,083 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $171,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $2,764,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 457,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $198.40 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.