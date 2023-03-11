Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,039,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,039 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Energy Transfer worth $198,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,380 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,547 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

