Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,067 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $178,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LOW opened at $196.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

