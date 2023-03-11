Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,148 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of Linde worth $190,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $341.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

About Linde

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

