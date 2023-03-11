Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.43% of Ashland worth $176,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ashland by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ashland by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $114.36.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

