NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 349,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 583,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline includes ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation, Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19, NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy, and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.