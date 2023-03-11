NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Trading Down 16.8 %

NMTC stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,115. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.32. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:NMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,527.67% and a negative return on equity of 85.99%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.

