New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $8.83 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,810,000 after buying an additional 664,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

