Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the February 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Newcore Gold Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Newcore Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 84,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,036. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

