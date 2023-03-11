Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the February 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Newcore Gold Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of Newcore Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 84,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,036. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Newcore Gold
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcore Gold (NCAUF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.