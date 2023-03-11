Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given a $51.92 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.28.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

