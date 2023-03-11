Nexum (NEXM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $344,271.83

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $344,271.83 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nexum has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

