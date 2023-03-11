NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.01. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 125,223 shares traded.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

