NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.01. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 125,223 shares traded.
NioCorp Developments Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NioCorp Developments (NIOBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.