Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NNCHY remained flat at $45.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 69. Nissan Chemical has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Citigroup cut Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

