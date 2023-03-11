Nithya B. Das Sells 1,533 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) COO Nithya B. Das sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $11,957.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $7.29 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $14.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 185.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,136 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 278.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,111,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About OLO

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLO. StockNews.com raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

