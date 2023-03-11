nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Up 3.5%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) was up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 59,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 226,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 51,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in nLIGHT by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 132,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in nLIGHT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

