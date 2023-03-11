NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.33 and last traded at $40.33. Approximately 131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNGPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NN Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

