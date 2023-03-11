Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Trading Up 0.1%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 4,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 48,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

