Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 279 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after buying an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after buying an additional 99,739 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,238,000 after buying an additional 131,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after buying an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 5.8 %

CRL stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.23.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

