Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $556,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.65.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Down 5.9 %

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $369.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.86 and a 200-day moving average of $312.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

