Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $204,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. EQT’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

