Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Makes New $128,000 Investment in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Akili at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Akili during the third quarter worth $26,011,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akili during the third quarter worth $2,403,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Akili during the third quarter worth $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Akili stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Akili, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

