Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWB. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 329,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 811,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 110,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 408,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of KBWB opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

