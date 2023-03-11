Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 16.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 38.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $988,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,969,363 shares of company stock valued at $239,852,264. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average is $107.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.