Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.20.

NPI stock opened at C$33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.53. The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

