Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 327.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $80.67. 2,470,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76. The firm has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.