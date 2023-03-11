NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,624,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650,265 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,504,000 after buying an additional 242,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,042,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOW by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,289,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,157,000 after acquiring an additional 125,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 118,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. StockNews.com lowered NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.61.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

