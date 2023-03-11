NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NSK Price Performance

NSK stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. NSK has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.82.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

