NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NSK Price Performance
NSK stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. NSK has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.82.
About NSK
