NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NTT DATA Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS NTDTY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,679. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

