Numis (LON:NUM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $216.88

Shares of Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.88 ($2.61) and traded as high as GBX 221 ($2.66). Numis shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.62), with a volume of 62,745 shares.

Numis Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The firm has a market cap of £238.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,804.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.08.

Numis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.