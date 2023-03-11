Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.