Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 35.1% in February

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 41.6% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUW remained flat at $13.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,429. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.