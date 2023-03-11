Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 254.8% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NQP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 84,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

