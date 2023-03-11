Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 254.8% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NQP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 84,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $13.99.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
