Nvwm LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $392.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

