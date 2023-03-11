Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

