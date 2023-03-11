Nvwm LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

