Nvwm LLC Invests $757,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.