NYM (NYM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.45 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $75.45 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,884,660.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.23877984 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,947,856.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

