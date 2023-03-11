Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $279.17 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.36 or 0.07171512 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00070711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00026568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00053868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

