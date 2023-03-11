Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $211.91 million and approximately $39.93 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation [initiated a hard fork](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/september-2020-hard-fork-ocean-token-completed-8142059361d7) of the Ocean Token contract as described in [this announcement](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/ocean-protocol-foundation-statement-regarding-kucoin-hack-c1af0aa0c36b). All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean [new token contract.](https://oceanprotocol.com/token)Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

