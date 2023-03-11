Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $336.37 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

