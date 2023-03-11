OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 195.7% in February

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 195.7% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OMRON Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OMRON stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.80. 16,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,639. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.16. OMRON has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $70.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMRON

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

